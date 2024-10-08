Ellen Trout Zoo director retiring after 48 years of service

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 8:05 am

LUFKIN — The Ellen Trout Zoo has announced that their director, Gordon Henley, is retiring after 48 years of service to the Lufkin-based zoo, according to our news partner KETK. “Serving as the director of Ellen Trout Zoo has been a true honor,” Henley said. “I have cherished every moment spent creating a magical experience for our visitors, and I am profoundly grateful for the support of our community.”

Henley’s journey with the zoo started back in 1976 after moving to Lufkin with his wife Charlotte from Oklahoma where he worked at the Tulsa Zoo.

“After an amazing 48-year journey, Gordon will be seeking new adventures. We want to take a moment to reflect on the cherished memories created at Ellen Trout Zoo,” the zoo said. “Join us in celebrating his remarkable legacy and the magic he’s helped cultivate for generations. Here’s to new adventures, Gordon!”

During his time as director, Henley oversaw the facility’s growth into a 15-acre sanctuary that more than 1,000 animals call home.

