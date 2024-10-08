Today is Tuesday October 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. agree on 3-year, $59M extension

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 6:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News
October 7, 2024, 9:19 PM

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension, his agent, Mike Miller of LIFT Sports Management, told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday night.

Carter is now under contract with the Magic through the 2028-29 season for a combined $82 million, including the two remaining years on his current deal.

Carter’s new deal includes a team option for 2028-29, sources told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Carter, 25, has been a core part of the Magic’s rebuild since he was acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the 2020-21 season. The Georgia product averaged 11 points and 6.9 rebounds in 25.6 minutes last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Magic re-signed backup big men Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner and extended forward Jonathan Isaac, securing the team’s frontcourt around stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for the foreseeable future.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC