October 7, 2024, 9:19 PM

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. has agreed to a three-year, $59 million contract extension, his agent, Mike Miller of LIFT Sports Management, told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday night.

Carter is now under contract with the Magic through the 2028-29 season for a combined $82 million, including the two remaining years on his current deal.

Carter’s new deal includes a team option for 2028-29, sources told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

Carter, 25, has been a core part of the Magic’s rebuild since he was acquired from the Chicago Bulls in the 2020-21 season. The Georgia product averaged 11 points and 6.9 rebounds in 25.6 minutes last season.

Earlier this offseason, the Magic re-signed backup big men Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner and extended forward Jonathan Isaac, securing the team’s frontcourt around stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner for the foreseeable future.

