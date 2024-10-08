QB Derek Carr (oblique) exits New Orleans Saints’ 26-13 loss

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 6:07 am

ByKATHERINE TERRELL

October 7, 2024, 11:19 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exited Monday’s 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of an oblique injury in the fourth quarter.

“Not good,” Carr said when asked how he was feeling.

Carr said he planned to get an MRI on Tuesday to evaluate the injury.

Carr departed the game with 9:32 left after throwing an incomplete pass to wide receiver Mason Tipton on fourth down. He appeared to be clutching his hip when the offense walked off the field, went to the injury tent to be evaluated and then walked to the locker room with the team’s medical staff.

“I was fully confident all the way until I got hurt that we could win that game,” Carr said.

Carr said he felt the oblique issue as he was in the process of attempting the throw. He said the issue was not one of pain tolerance but that he couldn’t properly make throws to be effective.

Carr said he asked the medical staff if there was anything he could do to return to the game and they said there was not enough time. Jake Haener entered the game in Carr’s place on the next offensive series.

“It wasn’t like dealing with pain. … I just can’t do what I want to do,” Carr said.

Carr said he didn’t know his status when looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m going to do anything I can to make sure I’m there on Sunday,” Carr said.

This is the fourth game Carr has left because of an injury in his two seasons in New Orleans. He sprained the AC joint in his shoulder against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of last season and was put in concussion protocol twice last year, exiting in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

