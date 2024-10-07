Trump falsely claims Biden used FEMA funds for migrants — something Trump did himself

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 7:25 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump has been spreading false claims about the Biden-Harris administration’s response to Hurricane Helene, including the baseless claim that the administration is using Federal Emergency Management Agency money to house illegal migrants. Some of Trump’s allies, including Elon Musk, have been amplifying those claims.

Those claims are not true. But ironically, Trump attempted something similar to what he falsely claims the Biden/Harris administration is doing when he was president.

Back in 2019, Trump used money from FEMA’s disaster fund for migrant programs at the southern border. In August 2019, the Trump administration told Congress it intended to shift $271 million in funding from DHS -- including $155 million from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund -- to pay for detaining and transporting undocumented immigrants and temporary hearing locations for asylum-seekers.

According to a FEMA monthly report, $38 million was given to Immigration and Customs Enforcement in August of that year.

At the time, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called it "backwards and cruel" to divert FEMA money at the start of hurricane season.

"Congress appropriated these funds to meet the American people's priorities and I strongly oppose this effort to undermine our constitutional authority," Schumer said at the time.

The White House has been hitting back at the misinformation, stressing that funding for migrant services is run through a separate spigot at Customs and Border Patrol and is not related to FEMA’s disaster recovery efforts. FEMA has also created a fact-checking page on its website.

As for the Harris campaign, they’re letting the Biden administration take the lead on combating misinformation, while amplifying the official response.

But the vice president called Trump out Monday afternoon for pushing falsehoods.

“There's a lot of mis- and disinformation being pushed out there by the former president about what is available, in particular, to the survivors of Helene,” Harris said. “And, first of all, it's extraordinarily irresponsible. It's about him. It's not about you.”

