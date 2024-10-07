Marshall PD warns residents about police scams

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 4:14 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall Police Department (MPD) issued a statement Monday afternoon warning residents of a recent spike of a popular scam. These scams involve individuals “pretending to be law enforcement officers from the Marshall Police Department or the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a statement. On their Facebook page, Marshall PD said that these individuals can reach out via call, text or email, “[…] claiming you owe fines or have legal issues that can only be resolved by making payments through gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers, or other unusual methods.” MPD urges those who have their suspicions to call them at 903-935-4575.

Go Back