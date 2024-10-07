Extension of Lindale’s East Centennial Boulevard begins

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 11:58 am

LINDALE – Our news partners at KETK report a road extension project that has been in the works for almost seven years has broken ground in Lindale. According to City of Lindale officials, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the extension of East Centennial Boulevard on Saturday. East Centennial Boulevard, that intersects Highway 69 and runs between Lowe’s and Walmart, will extend to meet Jim Hogg Road. Lindale Mayor Gavin Rasco took part in the groundbreaking and said construction is set to begin.

“This project is the result of the vision and planning of your city council, who incorporated this project into the master plan for the city,” Rasco said. “It would not have been possible without the support of Congressman Nathaniel Moran, Smith County Judge Neil Franklin, Lindale Economic Development and the city council.”

Officials said the Lindale Economic Development Corporation, the City of Lindale and Smith County are all funding the project.

“A huge thanks to everyone who has had a hand in getting this project to where it is,” Rasco said. “We look forward to driving on this new road soon.”

Go Back