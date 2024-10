Longview resident wins $1 million with scratch ticket

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 10:30 am

AUSTIN – A Longview resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery. The ticket was purchased at a Food Fast convenience store, located at 3305 South Eastman Road, in Longview. A release from lottery officials said, the prize winner has elected to remain anonymous.



