Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 10:23 am

Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) -- Israel is marking the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as its Lebanon operation continues and leaders consider their response to Iran's latest long-range missile attack.

Hundreds of Iranian missiles were fired into the country last week, according to Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.

Iran said the unprecedented attack was retaliation for a wave of assassinations carried out by Israel over the last several weeks targeting Hezbollah, including leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, but "several hits were identified, and the damage is being assessed," an Israeli security official said.

Israel intercepts missile fired from Yemen, IDF says

Air alert sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday due to a missile launch from Yemen, the Israel Defense Forces said.

"The air force successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched from Yemen," the force wrote on X.

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly targeted Israel using missiles and drones. Israel has launched airstrikes on Houthi military and infrastructure sites in response.

Airstrike hits close to Beirut airport

Two more powerful strikes hit Beirut on Monday morning as Israel's air campaign continued, including one that impacted close to the city's international airport.

The strikes sent towering pillars of smoke and dust rising above the capital and Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport.

The airport is located south of the city center close to the Dahiya suburb, which is known as a Hezbollah stronghold and has borne the brunt of Israel's attacks on the city.

Beirut's airport is still functioning despite nearby airstrikes, though major international carriers have frozen operations there due to the deteriorating security situation.

Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines now accounts for most flights landing at and departing the airport, which was bombed by Israeli warplanes in 2006 during the last major cross-border conflict.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor

World must condemn Iran on Oct. 7 anniversary, Blinken says

Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the first anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack by calling on the international community to "condemn Iran's support for Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region that are responsible for so much death, destruction and instability."

"Today, we mark a devastating and tragic anniversary," Blinken said in a statement published by the State Department. "The depravity of Hamas' crimes is almost unspeakable."

The Oct. 7 attack "unleashed a year of conflict, with tragic consequences for the Palestinian people," Blinken said.

"The United States mourns the death of every innocent who died on Oct. 7 and in the year since. It is time to reach a ceasefire agreement that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian people and ultimately brings an end to this war."

Blinken called on other nations to "stand steadfast in the face of terrorism and violent extremism, including the sources of support for groups like Hamas," specifically Iran.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to lasting peace and stability across the region and for a common future for Israelis and Palestinians with equal measures of security, dignity, opportunity and freedom," Blinken added.

Netanyahu attends Oct. 7 Jerusalem memorial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended a ceremony at the "Iron Swords" monument in Jerusalem to commemorate Israelis killed since Oct. 7, 2023.

The monument was unveiled in September to remember those from Jerusalem killed during Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel and in the subsequent fighting.

"On this day, in this place, and in many places in our country, we remember our fallen, our abductees -- whom we are obliged to return -- and our heroes who fell for the defense of the homeland and the country," Netanyahu said.

"We went through a terrible massacre a year ago and we stood up as a people, as lions."

"A nation of wolves will rise and a lion will soar," Netanyahu said.

-ABC News' Joe Simonetti

US will help deter Iran, Austin tells Gallant

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday to reiterate U.S. support ahead of Monday’s Oct. 7 one-year anniversary.

Austin “reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself and noted that the United States maintains significant capability in the region to defend U.S. personnel and facilities, provide further support for Israel's self-defense and deter further escalation,” a readout provided by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

The two “reiterated their commitment to deterring Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from taking advantage of the situation or expanding the conflict,” the readout added.

Austin also “expressed his condolences” for two Israeli soldiers killed in a drone attack launched by Iran-aligned Iraqi militants on Oct. 3.

U.S. and Israeli officials are in close contact as the latter consider how to respond to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Biden says US 'fully committed' to Israel one year after Oct. 7

The White House released a statement Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, with President Joe Biden condemning "the unspeakable brutality" of the 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

"One year later, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and I remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist," Biden said.

"We support Israel's right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis and Iran," the president added, noting the U.S. role in responding to Iran's most recent ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

"We will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely," the president said of the 101 captives still in Gaza.

Biden condemned the "vicious surge in anti-semitism in America and around the world," which he called "unacceptable."

For Palestinians, too, Biden said Oct. 7 should be remembered "as a dark day."

"Far too many civilians have suffered far too much during this year of conflict -- and tens of thousands have been killed, a human toll made far worse by terrorists hiding and operating among innocent people," he said.

"Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in security, dignity, and peace. We also continue to believe that a diplomatic solution across the Israel-Lebanon border region is the only path to restore lasting calm and allow residents on both sides to return safely to their homes."

-ABC News' Lauren Minore

Hamas marks Oct. 7 anniversary with rocket attack

Hamas released a statement Sunday to mark the first anniversary of its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The statement attributed to leader Yahya Sinwar and deputy leader Khalil Al-Hayya described the attack as a “glorious” operation that “shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself.”

The Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people in southern Israel and saw some 250 people taken to Gaza as hostages.

Monday’s statement said Hamas was ready “for an agreement that achieves the cessation of aggression, ends the siege and leads to a serious exchange deal,” accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “procrastinating and obstructing” negotiations.

Hamas claimed responsibility for rocket fire that set off alarms in Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel on Monday. One projectile landed south of Tel Aviv and wounded at least two people, emergency responders said.

The rockets were fired from the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 41,802 Palestinians have been killed in the strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

-ABC News’ Joe Simonetti, Matt Gutman and Sohel Uddin

Hezbollah vows to repel Israel despite 'heavy' losses

Hezbollah acknowledged "heavy" losses within its "leadership structure" and "military and material structure" during its ongoing conflict with Israel, in a statement issued Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

The group said it is "confident" in the "ability of our resistance to repel the aggression" in Lebanon in a message posted to one of its official Telegram channels.

One year of war, the group claimed, has shown Israel to be "a fragile entity that is unable to survive and continue without American support."

The U.S. and its allies "bear full responsibility for the killing, criminality, injustice and shocking human tragedies" experienced by the Palestinian and Lebanese people, the statement added.

-ABC News' Patrick Reevell and Morgan Winsor

