Programming Note: KTBB 97.5 FM off the air

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 9:09 am

KTBB 97.5 FM will be off the air periodically this week as we complete the process of moving our transmitting antenna to a new tower. All of KTBB’s programming continues to be available on KTBB AM 600, as well as via online streaming and via the KTBB Mobile App for Apple and Android.

