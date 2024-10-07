Kevin Stefanski: 1-4 Browns sticking with Deshaun Watson as QB1

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 6:20 am

ByDANIEL OYEFUSI

October 6, 2024, 4:49 PM

LANDOVER, Md. — The Cleveland Browns plan to stick with Deshaun Watson as starting quarterback despite starting 1-4 and fielding the only offense in the NFL that has failed to total 300 yards in a game this season.

“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Sunday after the Browns’ 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders. “We need to play better. I need to coach better.”

The Browns gained just 212 total yards and were 1-of-13 on third down as they lost their third straight game Sunday. Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by backup Jameis Winston for the final drive of the game. Watson was also sacked seven times — he has been sacked a league-high 26 times — and lost a fumble.

This season, Watson has completed 60.2% of his passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has posted a 23.9 total QBR, the lowest of any qualified passer this season.

“The offense is going to go as far as I go,” Watson said. “So, at the end of the day, we’re not doing enough offensively. As a quarterback, you take all the pressure. You take all the heat. You take all the blame. I’ve got to find ways to bring everybody else along with each other, [find out] how we can go out here on Sundays and eliminate all the mistakes that are going to cause us to get behind the eight ball and put ourselves in situations that we don’t want to be in.”

The Browns have scored under 20 points in all five games this season, their longest streak to start a season since 1999, according to ESPN Research.

The 1-4 start is the worst since Stefanski became head coach in 2020, but Stefanski has given no indication that sweeping changes are imminent. In the leadup to Sunday’s game, he said there have not been discussions about relinquishing his playcalling duties.

“This is not a one-person issue on offense,” Stefanski said. “We have the guys. We have the coaches. We will get it fixed.”

Go Back