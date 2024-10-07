Joe Burrow: Bengals ‘not a championship-level team right now’

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 6:19 am

ByBEN BABY

October 6, 2024, 6:09 PM

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sat at his locker for several minutes, arms folded, one leg crossed over the other, assessing the aftermath of Sunday’s 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

For most of the day, the Bengals led and seemed poised to open play in the AFC North with a victory — their second straight. But on multiple occasions, Cincinnati saw that lead slip away before the Ravens eventually sealed the deal with Justin Tucker’s 24-yard field goal.

As Burrow reflected on the outcome, one thing was evident: After the fourth loss in five games to start the season, Burrow said it was frustrating that a team that started the year with title aspirations is nowhere close.

“We’re not a championship-level team right now,” Burrow said. “We’re not. I like to think that we’ll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point, but right now we are not and we have to get better.”

It seemed like there was little more the offense could do after another productive outing. Cincinnati scored 30 points for the third straight game. Burrow threw for a career-high five touchdowns on 30-of-39 passing for five touchdowns, though he did also throw a costly interception in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

But it was not enough. The defense allowed more than 38 points for the second straight game. After Cincinnati led 38-28 with 8:54 left in regulation, the Ravens scored 13 unanswered points.

For Chase, that amplified the disappointment felt after Sunday’s loss.

“I think that’s what’s causing us to be mad, for the most part,” Chase said at his locker after the game. “Just putting up 30 points and losing right there.

“That’s what we want to do as an offense — put up 30 points and take over the game. Put the ball in our hands last drive and take over. That’s what we want, and we didn’t do it.”

Chase and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins lamented the lack of aggressiveness during a wacky overtime period. Baltimore won the toss to start the extra period and was driving down the field for a potential game-winning touchdown. However, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fumbled a snap while in the shotgun, and Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered the ball and took it to Baltimore’s 38-yard line.

Cincinnati ran the ball on three straight plays to set up a field goal attempt for kicker Evan McPherson. Since he was drafted in 2021, McPherson has hit nine game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the last two minutes of regulation or in overtime, according to ESPN Research. But a poor hold by rookie punter Ryan Rehkow played a role in the 53-yarder that missed wide left.

When asked about the conservative approach on that drive, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he didn’t want to risk a sack or holding penalty in that situation. He said that there was a pass called on that series of plays but that Burrow did a good job of checking into a run play that was more favorable given the defensive look.

“When you’re in field goal range and you believe in your kicker, it really is as simple as that,” Taylor said.

But instead of back-to-back victories, the Bengals are now trying to overcome the odds to reach the postseason. According to ESPN Research, only 5.6% of teams that have started the year with a 1-4 record in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) have reached the postseason. The 2020 Washington Commanders were the most recent team to accomplish the feat.

Burrow said there were no illusions about where the Bengals find themselves after their fourth loss of the year by just a combined 15 points.

“I know exactly how we are 1-4,” Burrow said. “We’re not making plays at the end of the game to go and win it. Definitely not in disbelief. I know exactly what’s happening.”

Despite what Burrow said postgame about the team not being a championship-level squad, Taylor said he still believes in that. Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, and reached the AFC Championship Game the following year before losing in a rematch to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor said there is still a lot of belief that the team can rebound despite what happened on Sunday against Baltimore.

“People can write us off if they really want to,” Taylor said. “I’m not dumb enough to do that.”

ABC News

Go Back