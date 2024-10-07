Jayden Daniels continues ‘Superman’ act for red-hot Commanders

ByJOHN KEIM

October 6, 2024, 6:49 PM

LANDOVER, Md. — Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels wore a diamond-studded No. 5 on a chain around his neck as he addressed the media. For the past four weeks, teammates say he has also worn an “S” on his chest as he helped build a four-game winning streak.

“He came in like Superman,” safety Jeremy Reaves said.

And even on a day when that cape was tugged, Daniels still managed to make plays that caused teammates to go “Wow” as he helped the Commanders continue an improbable start. After a 34-13 win over Cleveland on Sunday, Washington improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2008.

“We can be a really scary team,” linebacker Bobby Wagner said.

The Commanders have already matched their win total from last season and have won consecutive games by a combined 49 points entering their Week 6 game at Baltimore.

“The vibes in here are really high,” receiver Terry McLaurin said.

It has led to some players — who have endured one storm after another during their Washington tenure — to almost pinch themselves to make sure it’s real. Many were here during the turbulent period in which there were multiple investigations into owner Dan Snyder and the culture he created. Washington hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 — only one current player, punter Tress Way, was on the roster that season. Fans abandoned hope.

It’s coming back. In droves.

Reaves, with the organization since 2018, said he told teammate Jeremy Chinn, who signed with Washington in the offseason, “I don’t even know how to process this. It’s never been like this here. I was still in middle school [in 2008].”

Or as defensive tackle Jon Allen, in his eighth season here, said of the overnight change in the organization, “It’s night and day.”

A good chunk of that difference stems from Daniels and what he has done in his first five games. He became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 1,000 yards and rush for at least 250 in his first five games. He also set an NFL record for completion percentage in the first four games of a season (82.1).

And even when he had his least accurate day — he completed 14 of 25 passes — Daniels still made big plays. On at least three occasions, he left a Browns player pounding the ground in frustration after allowing him to turn the corner for a big run or throw.

One time, Daniels eluded a blitz from safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah by rushing to the outside — and then connecting with receiver McLaurin for a 66-yard gain. Another time defensive end Za’Darius Smith grabbed a piece of Daniels’ jersey as he ran to the right. It was nearly a sack; instead Daniels ran away from Smith for a 2-yard again on third-and-1.

Daniels ultimately ran 11 times for 82 yards, including a 34-yarder. He connected with receiver Dyami Brown for a 41-yard touchdown.

“He’s a competitor,” running back Austin Ekeler said. “He is going to show us stuff all year that we’re going to be like, ‘Wow.'”

But one reason Washington is more excited is because on Sunday, Daniels also showed that he’s still a rookie. He tossed an interception at the goal line on one drive and was less accurate than in his first four games.

However, the defense dominated a struggling Browns offense, recording seven sacks, holding them to 212 yards and one-of-13 on third downs. In the past two weeks the defense has allowed just 27 combined points.

It adds up to a team having fun again for the first time in a long time. Players have talked about how much fun they have going to work and playing with one another. After defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. recorded a sack, center Tyler Biadasz was on the sideline mimicking his “sweeper” celebration.

“I haven’t been a part of a quote, ‘good culture,'” said Washington right guard Sam Cosmi, who’s in his fourth season with the Commanders. “Slowly but surely I see it. It’s really cool to see, to be a part of talking and acting on it. I’m excited about that.”

That energy filtered into the stands at a stadium known for often having thousands of opposing fans. Any Browns fans were drowned out Sunday.

“I can’t give any regard for the past,” Quinn said. “What I can say, I thought there was a home-field advantage created.”

Allen credited Quinn for creating an energetic atmosphere. “There’s a reason guys always follow him around the league,” he said.

But, in the end, Daniels’ performance has been almost as invigorating. Linebacker Frankie Luvu, who recovered a fumble and had 2.5 sacks Sunday, said Daniels is already at the facility when he and Wagner arrive around “5 or 6 [a.m.].”

“To see that and what he does on Sundays, it’s not shocking,” Luvu said.

The second overall pick has captivated the fans in Washington — and beyond.

“I’ve got people back home [in Florida] who never watch the Commanders that are blowing up my phone,” Reaves said. “I get more texts about him than about myself. That’s crazy. I’ve never turned on my TV and seen anything Commanders or I’m on Twitter and Commanders is trending in a good way.”

But Daniels remains unimpressed. As someone close to him said recently: He didn’t come to Washington to win games early in the season.

“I’m just excited for those guys to have this feeling,” Daniels said of the players who have been here a while. “It’s exciting times. But we have to get back to work. We’re on to the next week now.”

