LeBron, Bronny James first father and son to play together

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 6:16 am

ByRAMONA SHELBURNE

October 7, 2024, 1:09 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif.– LeBron James and Bronny James made history Sunday night as the first father and son to play together in an NBA game as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 118-114 in the preseason to the Phoenix Suns at Arcisure Arena.

The historic moment came at the start of the second quarter when Bronny James, who was celebrating his 20th birthday, checked into the game and joined his father on the court.

“For a father, it means everything,” LeBron James said. “For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids and have influence on your son. Be able to have moments with your son. And ultimately, to be able to work with your son. I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father can ever hope for or wish for.”

He said Lakers coach JJ Redick had told him before the game that he and his son would likely play their first minutes together as professionals. It allowed both to prepare for the moment, even though they didn’t know exactly when it would come.

“Just wanted to get them a chance to play together in preseason … within the flow of the game,” Redick said. “I’m thrilled that I get to be a part of this. I really am. It’s cool as a basketball fan. I think it speaks to LeBron’s longevity, but also his competitive stamina that he’s able to still be doing this in Year 22. It speaks to the work that Bronny has put in to get to this point and really just the fatherly care and love, and certainly the motherly care from Savannah as well.

“Bronny’s such a great kid and he’s a pleasure to be around.”

While they played together for only 4 minutes and 9 seconds, there were several memorable moments: first, when they each picked up full court on defense as the Lakers tried to shore up their transition defense, then when the elder James stood next to his son as they argued an illegal screen call on Bronny.

The only moment that didn’t come to fruition was the father-son assist, when Bronny missed a 3-pointer off a dribble handoff from his father.

“I was really hoping that wing 3 on the little side DHO had gone in,” Redick said. “That would have been a cool moment, but they’ll have a lot of moments together, I’m sure.”

The elder James, who is entering his 22nd season, has been speaking of his desire to play alongside his eldest son for several years and the Lakers put father and son in position to make history by drafting Bronny with the 55th pick in June.

“I’m prepping for the game like it’s regular game,” LeBron said. “But the moment when we came out of the timeout and he was picking up full court and I went up — because my guy was taking the ball out. We stood next to each other and I kind of looked at him, and it was just like, ‘Is this “The Matrix” or something?’ It just didn’t feel real.”

LeBron James, 39, started Sunday’s game after sitting out the preseason opener Friday. He and Olympic teammate Anthony Davis seemed to have a spring in their step early on, leading L.A. in the first half with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, respectively. Neither played in the second half.

Bronny did not score in his 13:25 of action, missing the only shot he took and committing four turnovers. He is still very much a work-in-progress offensively but has impressed teammates and coaches with his work ethic defensively.

“He’s tough,” Davis said. “Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. Some great blocks, Game 1. The physicality. He gets over on screens, good with his hands as far as deflection and steals. But he’s also still learning. He’s still trying to figure everything out, so we have to realize that. He’s still a rookie — and this is a different style of basketball in the league. But I like what I’m seeing from him, on both ends of the floor, especially defensively.”

Bronny has been remarkably even-keeled throughout the process of being drafted by the Lakers, going through his first professional camp and now playing alongside his father.

“I’m always thinking about ‘That’s my dad’ because that’s literally my dad,” he said. “So I just go out there and, when I’m playing, he’s just my teammate. That’s all I’m thinking at that point.”

When asked how he remained so calm playing through the history of this experience, he shrugged. It’s his nature, but also a byproduct of the experience he has been through the past two years, coming back from cardiac arrest while a freshman at USC.

“It’s just taking everything that has happened to me during this year, getting up and continuing to work every day,” he said. “Just finding fuel every day to get up and start working.

“JJ has really emphasized the defensive end and being a pest on defense. So that’s what I’ve been trying to focus on stepping on the floor.”

