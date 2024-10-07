One injured after Nacogdoches club shooting

Posted/updated on: October 7, 2024 at 5:24 am

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that one person was critically injured after a reported shooting at a private club on Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Nacogdoches PD Sgt. Brent Handy said that 911 calls came from the private club at 1600 E. Main St. at around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, Handy said, they could tell there had been a disturbance at the scene and then they were called to a local hospital where a shooting victim had been privately taken.

According to Handy, the victim was in critical but stable condition as of 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Nacogdoches PD is investigating the shooting.

