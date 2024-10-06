Kamala Harris slams Sarah Huckabee Sanders comments on Call Her Daddy podcast: ‘This is not the 1950’s’

(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Kamala Harris, in an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, slammed Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently suggesting the presidential candidate isn't humble because she doesn't have biological children.

Speaking to "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper, who asked about Huckabee Sanders' remark, "My kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble," Harris suggested the governor is caught in the past.

"I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out here who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life," Harris told Cooper on "Call Her Daddy," which Spotify says is the most-listened-to podcast by women. "And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."

Harris, who is stepmother to two now-adult children from her marriage to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, said family comes in many forms.

"We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both, and I consider it to be a real blessing," she said. "And I have two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me Momala. We have a very modern family. My husband's ex-wife is a friend of mine."

She continued, "Family comes in many forms and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950’s anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms and they are family nonetheless.”

During the 40-minute interview, Cooper also asked Harris about Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, having previously complained he didn’t want the country run by "childless cat ladies."

"I just think it’s mean and mean-spirited," Harris told Cooper. "And I think that most Americans want leaders who understand that the measure of their strength is not based on who you beat down; the real measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you lift up."

Harris spent much of the interview discussing abortion rights and what statewide abortion bans can mean for people living in those states -- including mothers, who may need to arrange childcare and travel out of state for the procedure.

"Let's talk about how it affects a real person. The majority of women who receive abortion care are mothers," Harris said. "So imagine she's in a state with an abortion ban -- one out of three women are, by the way, in our country -- and she's a mom. She's going to have to figure out, one, God help her if she has affordable childcare, God help her if she has paid leave, and then she's going to have to go to the airport, stand in a TSA line, sit on a plane next to a perfect stranger, to go to a city where she's never been to receive the care she needs ... and that's all if they can even afford a plane or a bus ticket."

Harris made her appeal to listeners who might not personally believe in abortion, emphasizing that women should have the right to choose for themselves.

"You don't have to abandon your faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that government shouldn't be telling her what to do. If she chooses, she'll talk to her priest, her pastor, her rabbi or Imam, but not the government telling you what to do," Harris said. "And that's what's so outrageous about it, is a bunch of these guys up in these state capitals are writing these decisions because they somehow have decided that they're in a better position to tell you what's in your best interest than you are to know what's in your own best interest."

She continued: "This is not about imposing my thoughts on you in terms of what you do with your life or your body. … It's actually quite the opposite. It's saying the government shouldn't be telling people what to do."

She also hit back against Trump's false claim at last month's presidential debate that some states allow post-birth abortions.

"That is not happening anywhere in the United States. It is not happening, and it's a lie -- it's a bald-faced lie that he is suggesting," she said. "Can you imagine, can you imagine -- he's suggesting that women in their ninth month of pregnancy are electing to have an abortion. Are you kidding? That is so outrageously inaccurate, and it's so insulting to suggest that that would be happening and that women would be doing that. It's not happening anywhere. This guy is full of lies."

Harris railed against Trump's baseless claims about abortion, calling him "careless and irresponsible and reckless."

Asked by Cooper how she was feeling in the last few weeks of the campaign, Harris said she was feeling both "great" and "nervous."

"You know, there's this old adage: there are only two ways to run: without an opponent or scared. So there you go," Harris said. "The only thing that matters is really just spending as much time as I can, as much time as I possibly can, meeting with people and talking with them about the stakes and their future."

