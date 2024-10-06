Walz tries to do cleanup on falsehoods in Fox News interview

(WASHINGTON) -- Gov. Tim Walz, in his first Sunday show appearance and only fourth national media interview that’s aired since he was selected to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, addressed the mounting pile of false statements that have surfaced since he joined the Democratic ticket in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

Fox’s Shannon Bream, asked the governor why he thought the American people should trust him amid the falsehoods -- about being in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre, about his military service, about he and his wife using in vitro fertilization when they’d really used intrauterine insemination -- when he could be in the line of succession for commander in chief should Harris win in November.

The factual inaccuracies Walz has racked up came to a head during Tuesday's vice presidential debate with GOP nominee JD Vance. Walz called himself a "knucklehead" for making those mistakes and then made another gaffe during the broadcast.

When talking about gun control, he said he’s become “friends with school shooters” instead of saying he was friends with the victims of school shootings -- something he tried to straighten out later in a gaggle with media: “I sat as a member of Congress, with the Sandy Hook parents and it was a profound movement. David Hogg is a good friend of mine,” Walz said.

Walz said on Sunday that he thought the country "heard him" in his cleanup efforts during the debate, and that he's not afraid to "own up" when he makes a mistake -- insinuating that those falsehoods are better than "disparaging" people the way former President Donald Trump does or denying the results of the 2020 election, like Vance.

“Well, I think they heard me. They heard me the other night speaking passionately about gun violence and misspeaking,” Walz said, saying then that he didn’t think people “care” whether he used IUI or IVF when Trump could pose a threat to both fertility treatments if he returns to the White House.

"Look, I speak passionately. I had an entire career decades before I was in public office... I have never disparaged someone else in this. But I know that's not what Donald Trump does. They disparage everyone, the personal attacks. I will own up when I misspeak. I will own up when I make a mistake,” Walz said in the Fox interview on Sunday.

"Let's be very clear -- on that debate stage the other night, I asked one very simple question, and Senator Vance would not acknowledge that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. I think they're probably far more concerned with that than my wife and I used IUI to have our child, and that Donald Trump would restrict that,” he went on.

Walz’s response to his sloppiness with facts has been fine-tuned in the days since the debate. When he spoke to reporters the day after the broadcast, he sought to clean up the issue over when exactly he was in China in 1989, a topic that surfaced last week with reports that he had appeared to falsely claim he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre in June of that year.

“Yeah, look, I have my dates wrong,” he acknowledged on Sunday. During the debate, he wan’t as direct: "All's that I said on this was I got there that summer and misspoke on this, so I will just that's what I said… So I was in Hong Kong and China during the democracy protest,” he said.

On Saturday, while speaking at a Cleveland fundraiser, Walz also directly addressed the recent reports that he’d inaccurately told certain stories, spinning the trait in a way that criticized the Trump-Vance ticket over Project 2025.

“Working with high school kids, I speak really quickly, and then I say, I stick my foot in my mouth -- I have to go back and correct it again,” Walz said.

“So I said one time -- they don't have a plan. That's untrue. I misspoke on that. They most certainly do have a plan. It's called Project 2025,” he continued.

Walz’s "Fox News Sunday" interview comes as the Harris-Walz campaign said the governor would be ramping up his relatively quiet national media strategy in a post-debate blitz. He's also recorded an interview for a CBS's "60 Minutes" election special on Harris. He'll be doing the late night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday.

