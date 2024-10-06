Austin police officer found guilty of deadly conduct

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 3:55 pm

AUSTIIN – KVUE reports that a jury has found Austin Police Department officer Christopher Taylor guilty of deadly conduct in the 2019 shooting death of Mauris DeSilva, a man suffering mental illness and armed with a knife. Taylor was initially indicted for murder in connection DeSilva’s death, but the charge was downgraded to deadly conduct shortly before his trial began. Jury selection kicked off on Sept. 23, with closing statements delivered Oct. 2. The jury began deliberations on Wednesday before returning its verdict on Saturday morning. The conviction of Taylor marks the first time ever in Travis County a police officer has been found criminally liable in an on-duty fatal shooting. Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison.

The judge will decide the sentencing date for Taylor on Oct. 15. “We hope this outcome continues to help the DeSilva family with their healing process,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in a statement. “Our office is grateful to our dedicated staff who worked tirelessly to hold the defendant accountable and seek justice for the victim and their family. We further hope this verdict allows the community to heal and that we can move forward together.” APD also issued a statement after the guilty verdict on Saturday afternoon. “The Austin Police Department respects the criminal justice process and understands this is a difficult time for all who have been impacted,” the department said.

