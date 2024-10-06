Today is Sunday October 06, 2024
Nightclub shooting in Nacogdoches

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 3:52 pm
NACOGDOCHES – Our news partners at KETK report the Nacogdoches Police Department said that one person was critically injured after a reported shooting at a private club on Sunday morning.

Nacogdoches PD Sgt. Brent Handy said that 911 calls came from the private club at 1600 E. Main St. at around 12:46 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, Handy said, they could tell there had been a disturbance at the scene and then they were called to a local hospital where a shooting victim had been privately taken.

According to Handy, the victim was in critical but stable condition as of 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Nacogdoches PD is investigating the shooting.



