Robbery in Sulphur Springs

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 3:50 pm

SULPHUR SPRINGS – Our news partners at KETK report the Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who was seen in security footage during a robbery on Saturday. Sulphur Springs PD said that the aggravated robbery happened at the Eagle Food Mart at 500 Main Street at around 11:04 p.m. on Saturday. They described a man seen on video from the store as a 6-foot-tall man who was wearing all black. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sulphur Springs Police Department detective Brian Shurtleff at 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

