Dan Patrick calls for CenterPoint CEO to resign

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 11:48 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has joined calls for CenterPoint CEO Jason Wells to resign after the company botched its response to Hurricane Beryl, telling the utility’s regulators in front of Wells and more than a hundred Houstonians: “This is not the CenterPoint that I know from the past.” “I believe at this point, the board of CenterPoint should ask for Jason Wells’ resignation, or I believe he should submit it,” Patrick said. “It’s not personal, Mr. Wells, we’ve had good discussions. But CenterPoint needs to have a strong leader who will have foresight, not look back in the rearview (and say), ‘Oh, we’ll fix it now.’” Patrick told the five-member board of the Public Utility Commission of Texas he expects the state agency to audit CenterPoint’s business operations to ensure the utility is not overcharging customers. He said CenterPoint must continue with a required review of its rates, which cities and consumer advocacy groups say is their avenue to fight for a rate decrease.

The lieutenant governor also reiterated his stance that ratepayers shouldn’t pay for CenterPoint’s $800 million lease for massive generators – most of which have never been used. “If the PUC allows CenterPoint to get away and try to PR their way through this, that will show the commission is not accountable,” Patrick said. The five commissioners were appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Two commissioners, Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Courtney Hjaltman, have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, which Patrick leads. Patrick’s comments kicked off the PUC’s Saturday meeting in Houston hosted as part of the agency’s ongoing investigation into CenterPoint’s response to Beryl and the May derecho. The commission is also taking online feedback through Wednesday and is supposed to deliver its final report with suggestions for new legislation to the governor and the legislature by Dec. 1. A record 2.26 million CenterPoint customers lost power after Beryl, many for multiple days. More than 40 deaths have been connected to Beryl, including 10 from overheating and one from carbon monoxide poisoning due to a generator.

