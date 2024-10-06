Today is Sunday October 06, 2024
City of Palestine: planned water outage for Monday

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 7:52 am
PALESTINE – City of Palestine: planned water outage for MondayOur news partners at KETK report the City of Palestine has announced that there will be a planned water outage from 6 p.m. on Monday to 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The residents in the following areas will be under the temporary outage:
N. Sycamore St. from Spring St. to Erwin St.
Crawford St. from Houston St. to John St.
W. Oak St. from N. Sycamore St. to Queen St.
Magnolia St. from W. Crawford St. to Main St.
Any questions can be directed to the City of Palestine Public Works Department by calling 903-731-8423.



