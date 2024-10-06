Stephen F. Austin over Northwestern State, 59-17

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 5:36 am

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw four touchdowns passes to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 59-17 rout of Northwestern State on Saturday night.

Vidlak was 23-of-29 passing for 307 yards. Gavin Rutherford also threw a touchdown pass and finished with 60 yards for Stephen F. Austin (3-2, 1-1 Southland Conference).

Blaine Green made four catches and finished with 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the Lumberjacks. Kylon Harris caught two TD passes, and Jordan Nabors and Tyjuan Atkins each had one.

Jaylen Jenkins ran for 113 yards for the Lumberjacks, who finished with 623 yards of offense. Qualan Jones added 83 yards on the ground and two scores.

JT Fayard was 18-of-29 passing for 322 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Northwestern State (0-6, 0-1).

