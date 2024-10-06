Chiefs await clarity on Rashee Rice, eye trades for WRs

Posted/updated on: October 6, 2024 at 5:32 am

ByADAM SCHEFTER

With the Chiefs bracing for Rashee Rice to be out for an extended period, Kansas City intends to make another move at wide receiver — just as it has in each of the past two years, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The Chiefs first will want to get doctors’ final determination of Rice’s status, which could come as early as Monday after he undergoes a knee procedure, according to league sources.

There remains hope that Rice could return this season and be sidelined six to eight weeks, according to league sources, but nothing will be determined until early next week at the earliest. It is difficult to know how realistic it is that Rice could return this season, although the Chiefs have not given up hopes of that possibility yet.

Once the Chiefs do have clarity on Rice’s injury, they can move into action. Two years ago, the Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney from the Giants before the trade deadline. Last year, they brought back Mecole Hardman in a trade with the Jets right before the deadline.

With Rice out indefinitely this year, and with Hollywood Brown lost for the remainder of the regular season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, the Chiefs will explore all their options to determine whether they can make another trade for a wide receiver.

The Chiefs explored signing DeAndre Hopkins in the 2023 offseason, before he landed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Titans. Now that Hopkins is in the last year of his contract, the Titans might be enticed to entertain offers for their veteran wide receiver.

The Chiefs also could reach out to the Jets if New York lands Davante Adams, inquiring whether New York would have any interest in moving one of its other wide receivers, according to league sources.

The Chiefs are not expected to be able to land Adams for a multitude of reasons. For starters, the Chiefs have just under $5 million in available cap space and would need the help of the Raiders to pay down some of Adams’ base salary this season. But the Raiders are not about to do any favors, financial or otherwise, for their longtime divisional rival.

Adams also might not be enthused about playing in Kansas City, where he was charged with assault for shoving a credentialed media worker after an October 2022 game. Adams had shoved the man, identified by police as Ryan Zebley, who was working for ESPN as a freelance photographer. The misdemeanor charges later were dropped.

It also would not be easy for Adams — or any receiver — to pick up the Chiefs offense in the middle of the season after not having worked with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs placed Rice on injured reserve Thursday in a move that will sideline him for at least the next four games. He suffered the injury last Sunday when Mahomes collided with his knee as the teammates were chasing a Chargers fumble that followed an interception.

Rice leads the Chiefs with 24 receptions and 288 yards receiving in four games this season. He’s also tied for the team lead with two touchdown receptions.

Go Back