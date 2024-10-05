TxDOT: 15 bridges in East Texas slated for repairs

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2024 at 6:36 pm

ATLANTA,TX – The Atlanta District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced repairs for 15 bridges in East Texas will get underway in the coming months, according to our news partners at KETK. “We will be making repairs to the concrete decking, replacing bearing pads, and cleaning joints,” said TxDOT Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. The work is expected to start in December and will take about 22 months. Titus, Morris and Bowie Counties are all slated for repair projects.“Bridges scheduled for this work are on Interstate 30 in Titus, Morris, and Bowie counties and on State Loop 151 in Texarkana.”

East Texas bridges included in the maintenance schedule are:

I-30 westbound at Tankersley Creek

I-30 eastbound at Tankersley Creek

I-30 westbound at US 271

I-30 North Frontage Road at Tankersley Creek

I-30 westbound at US 259

I-30 eastbound at US 259

I-30 westbound at CR 4008

I-30 eastbound at CR 4008

I-30 westbound at US 82

I-30 eastbound at US 82

I-30 westbound at SH 98

I-30 eastbound at SH 98

SL 151 eastbound at FM 558

SL 151 westbound at FM 558

SL 151 northbound at SH 93

