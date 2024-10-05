19-year-old arrested after Longview fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2024 at 6:31 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said that a 19-year-old was arrested on Saturday after a fatal shooting on Baylor Drive, according to our news partners at KETK. Longview PD said that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1300 block of Baylor Drive at around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene they reportedly found the body of Robert Rayson, 25 of Longview, who had died from the shooting. A statement from Longview PD reported that the shooting occurred after an altercation started inside a home on Baylor Drive. Everyone at the scene of the shooting was interviewed and Longview PD said those interviews led to the arrest of Deleontre Mitchell, 19 of Longview. Mitchelll has been arrested for murder and was taken to the Gregg County Jail, according to Longview PD.

