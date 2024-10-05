Zavalla man returned from Arkansas after January murder

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2024 at 6:28 pm

LUFKIN – Our news partners at KETK report Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman said a man charged for a Zavalla-area murder in January was brought to the Angelina County Jail from Arkansas on Saturday.

Jeremy Wayne Gladden, 41 of Zavalla, was being held in Arkansas since he was arrested in connection to the murder in January. Sheriff Selman said Gladden allegedly fought his extradition to Texas but was eventually picked up and returned to Lufkin on a Governor’s warrant.

Gladden has been charged with murder after Lawrence Jason Wise was found dead from a suspected gunshot wound inside of a shed near his home ten miles southeast of Zavalla in January. Officials at the time said that Gladden was arrested in Arkansas by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful use of a vehicle.

Wise’s white Chevrolet S-10 was reportedly found at the home of one of Gladden’s relatives near Coal Hill, Arkansas.

Sheriff Selman said that Gladden is being held in the Angelina County Jail after he was indicted for murder by an Angelina County Grand Jury on May 17. Gladden will appear in the Angelina County District court for the first time on Monday.

