Texas gets $5.7 billion in federal funding for infrastructure

October 5, 2024
AUSTIN – Texas Public Radio reports that Texas is getting more than $5.6 billion from the Department of Transportation for infrastructure projects across the state. The Biden-Harris administration announced the funding on Tuesday as part of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It’s the fourth year of funding under the law, which funds improvements for highways, bridges and air quality improvement programs. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation told KERA the money hasn’t been allocated to specific projects yet, but the largest share, about $3 billion, will go to the National Highway Performance Programs. There’s also more than $115 million for bridges and more than $201 million for air quality improvements. About $86 million goes to building electric vehicle infrastructure. TXDoT added that the money can go to federally eligible projects identified in its annual Unified Transportation Program over the next four years.



