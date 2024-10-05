Parole program CHNV recipients will need to find alternative benefits, or leave the country: DHS

(WASHINGTON) -- The Biden administration is saying those whose parole is expiring from the Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV) program will need to seek another immigration benefits and if they don't find one, depart the country.

CHNV was implemented by the Biden administration with the intention to reduce irregular migration of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, and to allow qualifying individuals to lawfully enter the United States in a safe and orderly manner on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.

The program was briefly paused for fraud concerns but has been reimplemented with better safeguards.

These processes were set up as temporary in nature, a source told ABC News, to allow the beneficiaries to work and provide them the time and opportunity to pursue avenues for immigration benefits or humanitarian relief if eligible such as, for example, asylum or Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

"As initially stated in the Federal Register notices, a grant of parole under these processes was for a temporary period of up to two years," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told ABC News. "This two-year period was intended to enable individuals to seek humanitarian relief or other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible, and to work and contribute to the United States."

The Department said those who do not have pending immigration benefits or who have not been granted an immigration benefit during their two-year parole period will need to depart the United States before the expiration of their authorized parole period or may be placed in removal proceedings after the period of parole expires.

CHNV parolees may be eligible to apply for humanitarian relief or certain immigration benefits with USCIS, the Department said.

DHS points to the CHNV process as an example of a southwest border encounter reducer.

