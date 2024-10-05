Wanted East Texas woman, passenger arrested

POLK COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a wanted East Texas woman and her passenger were arrested after deputies discovered methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a vehicle travelling in the Blanchard area commit a traffic violation on Sept. 26 and decided to conduct a traffic stop. “During the stop, officers discovered probable cause to search the vehicle, leading to the seizure of methamphetamine,” PCSO said. The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 37-year-old Marlena Anne Toomey, of Livingston, gave deputies a “government document” with false information.

Officials said it was also determined that Toomey was wanted out of Liberty County.

Toomey was charged with forgery and failure to Identify as well as possession of a controlled substance alongside her passenger, Diane Nicole Wiggins, 39 of Livingston.

