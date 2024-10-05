Rose City Airfest Underway

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2024 at 8:12 am

TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report the Tyler Regional Airport is filled with Camp V and airshow planes for the Rose City Airfest. “I’ve got over 40 vendors and we’ve got static displays, we’ve got the pilots out signing posters, it’s just going to be a tremendous full day of family fun,” said Bob Westbrook, Rose City Airfest chairman. Activities started Friday with an all-new STEM day for local high school students.

“We had several of the performers set up booths and then we got several local businesses that set up STEM activities and STEM is science, technology, engineering, and math,” Westbrook said.

Tyler ISD, pilots, jump teams, and local businesses joined together to show high schoolers what a career in aviation may look like.

“Getting to see how they actually do stuff, it’s really interesting,” Tyler Legacy student Titus Canal said.

“Checking out the aircrafts, like the helicopters, the fighter planes, and stuff like that, it’s really cool,” Tyler Legacy student Zaire Clark said.

Not only did the students get to see the planes up close, but they also got to learn why STEM is so important.

“To be up close and really see these airplanes and, you know, touch, smell, hear all that, you really get a more visceral sense and connection to what’s going on,” Leland Kracher, NextGen Eagles flight lead, said.

The students also shot off rockets and met the pilots preparing for the air show, emergency flight crews, and military personnel.

“It gives you a perspective on how things are in the field,” Canal said.

The students also got a firsthand look at how they work from the sky, while also learning a little history.

The airshow will be held at the Hamms Aviation Memorial Museum. Parking will be free and located on the north side of Highway 64. On Saturday gates open at 10 a.m. with take off at 3 p.m.

