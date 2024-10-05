Bullard High School earns AP School Honor Roll recognition

Posted/updated on: October 5, 2024 at 7:43 am

Bullard – Bullard High School is now a member of the College Board Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. The school received bronze-level honor roll recognition for the success of its 2023-2024 AP programs. Schools earn this recognition by meeting criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

To earn a place on the AP School Honor Roll, schools must meet the following criteria:

College Culture: 40% or more of the graduating cohort took at least 1 AP exam during high school;

College Credit: 25% or more of the graduating cohort scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school;

College Optimization: 2% or more of the graduating cohort in the graduating class who took 5 or more AP Exams in high school, where at least 1 exam was taken in 9th or 10th grade.

In addition, BHS also earned the AP Access Award. This recognition is given to schools when the percentage of underrepresented and/or low-income students accessing the school’s AP Program is the same as or greater than the percentage in the school’s graduating class.

Through its AP program, 29 BHS students earned AP Scholar Awards for their exceptional achievements on AP exams taken last school year. Students who enroll in AP courses have the opportunity to take AP exams upon completion of the course. College credit is then given to the student depending on the score earned on the exam. The highest possible score is a five.

“We are so proud of students for their performance on last year’s AP exams,” Philip Brooks, BHS advanced studies teacher and coordinator, said. “Becoming an AP scholar is no easy task. It takes a strong work ethic and a desire to truly understand each course at a college level. Earning the AP School Honor Roll recognition is a reflection of their hard work and dedication to academic success.”

The AP Scholar Award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Twenty-one BHS students earned the AP Scholar Award. These students are William Baird, Katherine Dark, Madison Davis, Gage Diamond, Kaleb Garrett, Noah Johnson, Anthony Jones, Haper Landwermeyer, Magnolia Morgan, Christopher Turner, Keylon Weidenfeller, Jadyn Welch, Catherine Zaber, Chloe Moga, Joshua Pruit, Kalie Cummings, Elizabeth Fath, Hudson Greene, Brooke Minton, and Christian Rice.

The AP Scholar with Honor Award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and score a 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Two BHS earned the AP Scholar with Honor Award. These students are Zachary Eiselt and Carly Tucker.

The AP Scholar with Distinction Award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Six BHS students earned the AP Scholar with Distinction Award. These students are Madeleine Fath, Caden Garrick, Mason Mayo, Rachel Petty, Aiden Scarborough, and Abigail Sowers.

