ByDAVE MCMENAMIN

October 4, 2024, 1:59 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. — LeBron James will not play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason debut Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN. James, 39, will be held out for rest but is expected to play in L.A.’s second game Sunday at Acrisure Arena against the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said James and Anthony Davis — coming off busy summers crossing the globe with Team USA, culminating with winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics — would both play at some point this weekend.

James’ son, Lakers rookie Bronny James, could see his first preseason action Friday, as Redick said he plans to experiment with varying lineups during the exhibition schedule.

“Of course, there are nerves,” Bronny said after shootaround Friday morning. “Comes with everything. But I’m just excited to go out there and learn and learn from the people playing in front of me. And if I get a chance to showcase my game, then I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.”

Bronny said he is prepared to hear feedback from his dad from the bench if he gets in the game, much the same way LeBron would sit courtside during Bronny’s high school, AAU and college games so the pair could have a running dialogue.

“Pretty much the same thing but now we’re teammates,” Bronny said. “So, it’s going to be more in-depth talk about the game and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m ready for it.

