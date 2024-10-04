Rusk ISD investigates on-campus “incident” that left student injured

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2024 at 4:08 pm

RUSK – Officials from Rusk ISD Friday addressed on a social media post, what they call an “incident” at Rusk ISD, that happened on October 2. Parents say the incident was caught on video, reportedly showing a student being assaulted in an administrative office. The video has been shared extensively on social media. Rusk ISD did not explain the nature of the “incident” in their statement. District officials also said that guardians of all students involved were informed immediately after the incident and they plan to work with the guardians to seek a resolution.

The Facebook post went onto to say, “Rusk ISD will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior from our students and while we cannot discuss individual disciplinary actions, please know that we will follow state education codes and local policies to ensure the disciplinary consequences align with the seriousness of the offense,” according to the district. “The safety of our students remains our top priority, and we will continue to review our policies and procedures to maintain a safe and secure environment for everyone on campus.”

