Did “Cruz Curse” strike the Astros again?

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2024 at 11:55 am

HOUSTON – USA Today reports the Ted Cruz curse strikes (no pun intended) again. Allegedly. The Texas senator’s attendance at sporting events across the state is famously dreaded, for reasons beyond politics. His appearance at ballparks, football fields and basketball courts has been frequently associated with various Texas teams’ ensuing losses. And the phenomenon seemingly continued this week, after Cruz was spotted at Minute Maid Park Tuesday and Wednesday for both games of the Houston Astros’ back-to-back losses, which put a quick end to the baseball team’s postseason. The “Cruz curse” was also the basis for a social media ad last month by Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who is running to unseat Cruz this November. “Sports fans from across Texas are suffering from the same affliction,” the commercial’s narrator says, going on to blame Cruz for major losses including the University of Texas football team’s defeat in January’s Sugar Bowl and the Houston Rockets’ dashed playoff dreams back in 2018.

“Want to win? Lose Cruz,” the 30-second video concludes. The race between Allred and Cruz has intensified, as some polls heading into the fall show a near tie between the pair. No Democrat has won statewide office in the deep-red Lone Star State since 1994. Cruz has been in office since 2013. Cook Political Report Tuesday shifted their rating of the Senate race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican,” signaling momentum for Democrats, who nationally are in a contentious battle to hold onto control of the upper chamber. Allred and Cruz are set to face off in a debate Oct. 15. Democrats that evening may hope the supposed “Cruz curse” goes beyond just sports competitions. Cruz’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the advertisement or the Astros’ loss this week.

