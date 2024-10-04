Today is Friday October 04, 2024
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2024 at 11:07 am
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Love is Blind: Singles from Washington, D.C., are ready to try their hand at love in season 7.

Heartstopper: Nick and Charlie are back and bringing all the feels in season 3.

It's What's Inside: A pre-wedding party descends into a nightmare in the new sci-fi horror film.

Prime Video
The Legend of Vox Machina: A band of misfits fight their inner and outer demons in season 3.

Hulu
Hold Your Breath: Start spooky season off right with the new horror film about horrific dust storms.

Max
The Franchise: Follow the chaotic lives of the crew of a blockbuster movie in the comedy series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

