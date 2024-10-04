Today is Friday October 04, 2024
Fran Drescher to play Timothée Chalamet’s mother in ‘Marty Supreme’

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2024 at 10:36 am
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Fran Drescher has signed on to join the cast of Marty Supreme, in which she'll be playing Timothée Chalamet's mother, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator also appear in the project, which is currently underway.

The film from director Josh Safdie and studio A24 "is a fictional work set in the world of 1950s ping pong culture, not a biopic" of one of the sport's biggest names, Marty Reisman, the studio explains.

The cast also includes Hellraiser's Odessa A'zion, actor and magician Penn Jillette, Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank and Abel Ferrara.

