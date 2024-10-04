Today is Friday October 04, 2024
Fat Joe says fans will “see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview” on ‘Fat Joe Talks’

Starz

Fat Joe has gone from social media to Starz, where his new show, Fat Joe Talks, premieres Friday. It's a result of manifestation, which started with The Fat Joe Show, a series that came to life on Instagram Live thanks to his daughter, Azariah.

"During COVID, my daughter ... was like, 'Dad, you should go Live,'" Fat Joe recalled, admitting he "didn't even know what Live was." Taking Azariah's advice, he went online and noticed that "Michelle Obama was in the comments." "We made it a TV show on Instagram every day," he said. "We had anybody you could name on it, Dr. Fauci, whoever, everybody was on there."

"We was helping people get through a tough time, and so that led to Starz being interested in us having this show, and it took four years to really happen," Joe says.

Now that the show is ready for fans to see, he can't believe it's happening.

"With music and music videos or whatever, you start with an idea in your mind, and most people don't know how to follow through and see it done," he says. "And so to actually see that idea done is so gratifying."

With so many talk shows and podcasts out now, Joe insists Fat Joe Talks is different than everything else.

"[Artists] put up these invisible bars that you can't see as a fan and ... [artists] got to worry about somebody asking you some trick questions or whatever. With me, they know Joe's not jamming them," he says. "Within the conversation, you as a fly on the wall ... get to hear conversations and see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview." 

