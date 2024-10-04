USA Hockey to honor Gaudreau brothers with helmet decal

ByKRISTEN SHILTON

October 3, 2024, 11:49 AM

USA Hockey will honor the lives of brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau by having national teams at all levels wear a unique helmet decal during this coming season.

The governing body made the announcement Thursday and released an image of the decal, which features a backdrop of stars “floating toward the heavens” and the Gaudreau name, along with jersey numbers of Johnny (13) and Matthew (21), centered in the middle.

The New Jersey natives were killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes in their home state on Aug. 29, the night before both brothers were set to serve as groomsmen in their sister Katie’s wedding.

“Johnny and Matthew, along with their families, will forever be a part of the USA Hockey family,” Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey, said in a statement. “This is a small way to not only honor their memory, but help keep their wonderful spirit for our great game and life in general in the forefront.”

In addition to U.S. national teams getting the decal, two teams that are part of USA Hockey’s national team development program will participate, as will the men’s and women’s sled teams.

Johnny won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also competed for the USA at four IIHF Men’s World Championships. In his professional career, Johnny spent eight seasons with the Calgary Flames and the last two playing for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who also will be honoring the brothers this season.

Matthew skated for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers for two seasons before playing at Boston College. He went from there to embarking on a five-year career in the American Hockey League and ECHL.

