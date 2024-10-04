Antonio Pierce gets show-cause penalty for Arizona St. violations

Posted/updated on: October 4, 2024 at 6:57 am

ByKYLE BONAGURA

October 3, 2024, 12:19 PM

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was slapped with an eight-year show-cause order because of violations that occurred when he was an assistant coach at Arizona State, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Most of the violations were related to what the NCAA referred to as a “scheme” orchestrated by Pierce to circumvent restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pierce facilitated impermissible recruiting contact with 35 prospects, including “tryouts, football facility tours and entertainment.” It was also determined he directed an assistant to engage in tampering with a player enrolled at another school and traveled out of state to observe and meet with prospects during a recruiting dead period.

“In arriving at an eight-year show-cause order for Pierce, the panel emphasized his role as the ringleader in orchestrating the recruiting violations,” according to the report from the NCAA.

In the event Pierce is hired by an NCAA school during the show-cause order — which runs until Oct. 2, 2032 — he would be suspended for the first football season and would be allowed no contact with any of the program’s coaches or players during that period.

During the investigation, Pierce provided “false or misleading information” and was unwilling to provide his financial records, according to the report. One ASU staff member told the NCAA that Pierce “did not fear the potential consequences for NCAA violations due to the financial security provided by his self-proclaimed wealth.”

“Pierce used his position of authority to pressure staff members into engaging in violations, often by instilling fear that they would lose their jobs if they did not follow his orders,” the report says.

The NCAA also issued a five-year show-cause order for former ASU football analyst Anthony Garnett, who participated in the violations. Garnett would face a one-season suspension if hired during the next five years.

In the 67-page report, there are several mentions of former booster Regina Jackson, the mother of former ASU and current Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who assisted with setting up impermissible campus visits and other violations. Daniels transferred from ASU to LSU after the 2021 season, won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was selected No. 2 in the 2024 NFL draft by the Commanders.

In April, the NCAA punished ASU with four years of probation, an undisclosed fine, vacated games in which ineligible players competed, reduced scholarships and recruiting restrictions.

Pierce was hired by ASU coach Herm Edwards in December 2017 and was promoted to associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator in February 2020. Edwards, who now works for ESPN, was fired after the Sun Devils went 1-2 to start the 2022 season. He was found to have committed a “responsibility violation,” the NCAA announced in April.

Pierce resigned from ASU in 2022 and was hired as the Raiders linebackers coach. He was named the Raiders interim coach in October 2023 and was hired for the job permanently in January.

The Raiders declined comment Thursday.

ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.

