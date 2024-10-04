Energy company and property owner at odds over pipeline

October 4, 2024

WHITEHOUSE – A property owner and Atmos Energy have been at odds over the installation of a natural gas pipeline according to our news partner KETK. With a civil jury trial set, construction continues.

Anthony and his wife Pamela moved to Whitehouse three years ago in search of a dome-shaped home with lots of shade for his medical conditions. “They’ve made my sanctuary into a prison,” Anthony Voss, property owner, said. “I have light sensitivity, being a disabled vet, and eye issues,” Anthony said.

Soon after, they received a letter from Atmos Energy informing the Voss’ they were planning to place a natural gas pipeline through their property. Leading to a long legal battle.

“They just wouldn’t work with us, even though they bored, they’re planning on boring, they could leave the trees, but they decided not to,” Anthony said.

All Anthony asked was for his trees to stay. The company and Voss went back and forth for almost two years without a resolution. A few weeks ago Atmos called saying they were moving ahead with construction and tree removal. Pamela asked the company not to do anything until their legal claims were resolved. A civil trial is now scheduled for next year.

“You guys can come on our property and do anything you want but don’t remove our trees, right now we have a trial with jury scheduled in January and we just don’t want our trees cut down yet,” Pamela said.

The couple was served with a temporary injunction, and on September 20 a judge ruled in favor of Atmos. The property was once covered with trees, but now it has become a construction zone as dozens of Voss’ trees have come down.

“We get a few storms here and there. And these trees between the easement and my house are subject to wind throw now and they can’t withstand that direct wind,” Anthony said.

Atmos said that after discussions with Voss they have adjusted their construction methods, narrowed their working areas and saved numerous mature trees on the property.

“These projects are necessary to meet the energy demands of our state and we understand that they can be disruptive and difficult for landowners. Atmos Energy attempts to work with landowners to minimize the impact while allowing them to use their properties to their fullest potential when possible. That is why over the last year several Atmos Energy employees have met with Mr. Voss numerous times to discuss his uses of the property and potential ways to accommodate his requests. Through these discussions, we have adjusted our construction methods, narrowed our working area, and will save numerous mature trees on the property. ”

Atmos Energy

The company says they are trying to work with the Voss’, but construction will continue on the property unless they are ordered to stop. According to Atmos Energy’s temporary injunction a civil jury trial is set for January 29th, 2025.

