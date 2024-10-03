Today is Thursday October 03, 2024
ktbb logo


5,000 gallons of hot asphalt spilled near Lindale on I-20

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


5,000 gallons of hot asphalt spilled near Lindale on I-20 LINDALE — The Lindale Fire Department responded to a crash of an 18-wheeler on Thursday after the tanker rolled over and spilled about 5,000 gallons of hot asphalt. According to our news partner KETK, the tanker rolled over and crashed at I-20 and mile marker 548, westbound near Lindale. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

Initially, Smith County ESD2 used their plow to help contain the spill. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a hazmat crew was at the scene working to clean up the spill.

The Lindale Fire Department said on their Facebook page the cause of the accident is still under investigation.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC