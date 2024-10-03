5,000 gallons of hot asphalt spilled near Lindale on I-20

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 7:27 pm

LINDALE — The Lindale Fire Department responded to a crash of an 18-wheeler on Thursday after the tanker rolled over and spilled about 5,000 gallons of hot asphalt. According to our news partner KETK, the tanker rolled over and crashed at I-20 and mile marker 548, westbound near Lindale. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to a hospital, their condition is unknown.

Initially, Smith County ESD2 used their plow to help contain the spill. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a hazmat crew was at the scene working to clean up the spill.

The Lindale Fire Department said on their Facebook page the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

