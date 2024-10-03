Fort Worth ISD buyout for outgoing superintendent tops $500K

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 4:51 pm

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the Fort Worth Independent School District will pay more than $500,000 in salary, benefits and retirement funds to buy out the contract of outgoing Superintendent Angélica Ramsey, whose resignation as leader of the district was effective as of Tuesday this week. The resignation agreement was released to the Star-Telegram by the district on Wednesday in response to an open records request. It shows that Ramsey will receive two installments of about $247,962 — with the first to be paid this week and the second within the first two weeks of 2025 — as a severance payment. The total of the severance payment is equivalent to one year of salary and benefits. Ramsey also is receiving about $48,540 in unused vacation, sick and personal time.

In addition to the severance, Ramsey began serving as the district’s “ambassador for public relations” as of Tuesday and “shall be placed on school related leave with pay and benefits” during this period, which will continue through Aug. 30, according to the agreement. The agreement states she will continue to receive her full pay and benefits in accordance with the terms outlined in her contract during this employment. Her salary in the contract is $335,000 per year. Ramsey will be allowed to work outside the district during this time span. If Ramsey decided to resign her employment before Aug. 30, the board would accept her early resignation without penalty and future salary payments would stop but she would not lose the severance payments, the agreement states. The previous Fort Worth ISD superintendent, Kent Scribner, received a similar buyout when he stepped down in 2022, with payments of more than $500,000 and the same ceremonial title of ambassador for public relations, according to the Star-Telegram’s archives.

