Rifle found on Palestine ISD campus

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm

PALESTINE – A Palestine High School student was removed from campus after weapons were found in a vehicle on Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a routine check from a drug dog alerted school officials of a rifle and a “small machete” that were discovered in the vehicle.

Palestine ISD said in a release that, “Parents were notified, and the student removed from the campus pending further investigation.”

Go Back