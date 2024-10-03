Today is Thursday October 03, 2024
Rifle found on Palestine ISD campus

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm
Rifle found on Palestine ISD campusPALESTINE – A Palestine High School student was removed from campus after weapons were found in a vehicle on Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, a routine check from a drug dog alerted school officials of a rifle and a “small machete” that were discovered in the vehicle.

Palestine ISD said in a release that, “Parents were notified, and the student removed from the campus pending further investigation.”



