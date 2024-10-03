Today is Thursday October 03, 2024
18-wheeler rollover on I-20, west of Lindale

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 2:31 pm
18-wheeler rollover on I-20, west of LindaleSMITH COUNTY – The Lindale Fire Department reports a traffic wreck involving a rolled over 18-wheeler. The wreck is stalling westbound traffic on I-20, west of Lindale at mile marker 548. The Lindale FD Facebook page said “This is currently a hazmat incident and Lonestar Hazmat is responding.” Use caution in this area and avoid it if possible. Officials added that traffic is down to one lane in the crash area and clean-up will take several hours.



