Fatal wreck in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 1:15 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that two people died in a crash on Highway 19, roughly one mile south of U.S. 80 last Saturday around 7:54 p.m. A crash report from DPS states 63-year-old Karen Carlisle of Wills Point was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on Highway 19 while 24-year-old Sara Stoehr of Larue was traveling south in a 2019 Dodge Journey. Both Carlisle and Stoehr died. Three minors in the car with Stoehr were taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas. DPS’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.

