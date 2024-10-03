Today is Thursday October 03, 2024
Fatal wreck in Van Zandt County

Fatal wreck in Van Zandt CountyVAN ZANDT COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that two people died in a crash on Highway 19, roughly one mile south of U.S. 80 last Saturday around 7:54 p.m. A crash report from DPS states 63-year-old Karen Carlisle of Wills Point was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on Highway 19 while 24-year-old Sara Stoehr of Larue was traveling south in a 2019 Dodge Journey. Both Carlisle and Stoehr died. Three minors in the car with Stoehr were taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas. DPS’s investigation into the crash is ongoing.



