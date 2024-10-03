Winnsboro PD mourns death of assistant chief

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 8:02 am

WINNSBORO — The Winnsboro Police Department announced the passing of one of their own Thursday morning.According to our news partner KETK, the police department said Assistant Chief David Scott Sewell passed away early Thursday and shared that he was a beloved member of the community. Sewell who joined Winnsboro PD in 2016 also served the Northeast Texas region for 39 years.

“Please keep his family, friends and the department in your prayers as we navigate this difficult time,” the police department said.

Go Back