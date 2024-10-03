East Texas armed robbery suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 8:02 am

ANGELINA COUNTY — A 21-year-old man caught on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store on Wednesday in Angelina County has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tom Selman and our news partner KETK, a convenience store in the Pollok area on U.S. Highway 69 between Lufkin and Wells was robbed at around 9:00 a.m. when a man entered the store and approached the cashier with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the man took the money and left toward Wells in a green Ford Expedition. The cashier was able to take a picture of the vehicle and partial license plate number which was then shared to local law enforcement.

The Lufkin Police Department was then able to get the full license plate and alerted the sheriff’s deputies that the vehicle was registered off Quarles Road in the county.

“Deputies went to Quarles Road and, while speaking to residents at that location, the green Ford Expedition pulled up occupied by a male subject who they identified from the surveillance video as the actor,” Selman said.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Jeffery Dale Yarbrough and was arrested. The gun seen in the surveillance video was found with him as well as cash believed to be taken in the robbery. During a search of the vehicle, officials also found clothes seen in the surveillance video.

Yarbrough was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Angelina County Jail.

Go Back