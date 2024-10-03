‘Golden Bachelorette’ recap: Joan gets surprise visit from someone from her past

On this week's episode of The Golden Bachelorette, the men impressed Joan Vassos during a competitive game of kickball and she was serenaded by Wayne Newton during a one-on-one date with one of her suitors.

But amid the amazing moments she had, Vassos was faced with some difficult news back home and had her late husband, John, on her mind. She also got a surprise visit from someone from her past.

This week's episode consisted of two romantic one-on-one dates and one competitive group date. The catch was, if the men didn't get a rose at the end of the one-on-one dates, they would be going home.

The first one-on-one date went to Pascal, 69, the posh French salon owner from Chicago, Illinois. For their date, they jetted off to Las Vegas and enjoyed a performance by Wayne Newton. The duo ended their date with a ride on the high roller ferris wheel where they kissed and Vassos gave Pascal a rose, which he accepted with a resounding, "Oui oui!"

For the group date, Chock, Gil, Dan, Charles L., CK, Greg, Gary, Guy, Kim, Jordan, Mark A., and Keith battled for Vassos' heart on the football field. Former professional football players Eric Dickerson and Andre Reed helped the men brush up on their kicking skills for a game of kickball.

At the end of the date, the group date rose went to Gil, whose story about his adopted daughter touched Vassos.

The second one-on-one date was with Jonathan. While the two were horseback riding, Vassos spotted a hawk in the sky, which she said was a sign that she connected to her late husband, John. She suddenly became overwhelmed with emotion by the thought of John and her sick mother at home.

Vassos later got a surprise visit from Gerry Turner. The two previously met on Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor, but Vassos' time with Turner was cut short when she left the mansion early to be there for her daughter at home.

She opened up to Turner on how her late husband had been on her mind a lot lately and how hard it was being away from family, but Turner told her to "take a breath" and to not put so much pressure on herself.

At the rose ceremony, Vassos said a heartbreaking goodbye to three men.

Here are the men that remain:



Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada

Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois

Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California

Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana

