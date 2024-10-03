Today is Thursday October 03, 2024
Mavs star Luka Doncic injures calf in preseason practice, will be evaluated in a week

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic injured a calf during preseason practice and will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Mavericks are in Las Vegas for training camp, and the club didn’t indicate if Doncic was with the team or stayed in Dallas. The team held media day Monday before opening a three-day camp in Nevada on Tuesday.

The injury to Doncic comes after fellow star guard Kyrie Irving broke a thumb while working out in the offseason following Dallas’ five-game loss to Boston in the NBA Finals.

Irving said his thumb was progressing well after he resumed basketball activities in September.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba



