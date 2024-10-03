Tyreek Hill committed to Dolphins amid frustrating season

Posted/updated on: October 3, 2024 at 4:59 am

By MARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

October 2, 2024, 3:59 PM

MIAMI — Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill wants to remain with the team, he reaffirmed Wednesday, despite a frustrating start to the season and social media buzz about a potential trade.

Hill recorded just four catches for 23 yards in Monday night’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, giving him 87 receiving yards over the team’s past three games. During the game, he was seen animatedly speaking to an undetermined person on the Dolphins’ sideline.

Hill did not speak after Monday’s game, as some speculation bubbled about the viability of a trade back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spoke at his locker Wednesday after the team’s practice, and said he was committed to the Dolphins organization.

“I’m just focused on right here and right now. We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it,” Hill said. “We’ve got a great situation here, my family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man … We all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens.

“Moving forward, I would love to be here — I love being here.”

On Monday night, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wasn’t concerned by what appeared to be Hill loudly voicing his frustrations.

“I would expect him to be visibly upset at somebody,” McDaniel said. “He’s a leader and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn’t that. Within the locker room there’s a lot of guys challenging each other, and we get an opportunity to see what we’re made of, for sure.”

Hill and the Dolphins agreed to a restructured contract in August worth $90 million over the next three years, with $65 million of that guaranteed. Since his arrival in Miami in 2022, Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards and has set career highs in consecutive seasons.

The five-time All-Pro has consistently shut down any possibilities of leaving Miami, dating back to last offseason, when he suggested his desire to retire with the Dolphins someday.

